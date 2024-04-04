Bago T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mt. Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers (Updated) ft. Lendl Simmons

The 27th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 took place between King Bay Royals and Store Bay Snorkelers on Wednesday, April 3. The latter produced a brilliant show with the bat, scoring 140 in 10 overs.

Lendl Simmons (46 off 23), Dillon Douglas (37 off 14), and Joshua James (34 off 13) made valuable contributions with the bat. In reply, King Bay Royals could only manage to score 80 in their 10 overs, losing the game by 60 runs.

None of the batters got going and only three managed to reach the double-figure mark. Nicholas Sookdeosingh top-scored with 14 off 10. Dejourn Charles starred with the ball for the Store Bay Snorkelers, claiming four wickets for 21 runs in two overs.

The 28th match of the tournament saw Mt. Irvine Surfers take on No Mans Land Explorers. The latter won the toss and asked the Surfers to bat first. Cameos from Damion Joachim (26 off 17), Shatrughan Rambaran (18 off 12), and Selvin Duncan (14 off 10) took the team to a handy score of 110 in their 10 overs.

Chadeon Raymond was the standout bowler for No Mans Land Explorers, taking three wickets for 19 runs in two overs. The Explorers reached the target comfortably in 8.1 overs, with Leron Lezama (28 off 10) and Ako George (25 off 10) making vital contributions.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Leron Lezama 10 9 1 244 55 30.5 135 180.74 -- 2 16 19 2 Jesse Bootan 7 7 1 236 62 39.33 95 248.42 -- 2 26 14 3 Akiel Cooper 7 7 2 224 69 44.8 94 238.3 -- 1 19 17 4 Mbeki Joseph 7 7 - 205 79 29.29 100 205 -- 1 16 18 5 Kirstan Kallicharan 6 5 3 170 49 85 89 191.01 -- -- 10 17 6 Ashaughn Pierre 10 9 3 166 66 27.67 105 158.1 -- 1 13 15 7 Navin Stewart 7 6 1 153 39 30.6 74 206.76 -- -- 14 12 8 Jahron Alfred 6 6 2 148 66 37 91 162.64 -- 1 8 10 9 Lendl Simmons 7 3 1 147 56 73.5 60 245 -- 1 15 10 10 Dexter Sween 8 7 - 138 45 19.71 80 172.5 -- -- 11 11

Leron Lezama has taken the number one position with 244 runs in nine matches. Jesse Bootan (236) and Akiel Cooper (224) have slipped to second and third spots, respectively.

The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Mbeki Joseph (205) and Kirstan Kallicharan (169), respectively. Ashaughn Pierre takes the sixth spot with 160 runs, followed by Navin Stewart (153) at seventh.

The number eight spot is claimed by Jahron Alfred (148), followed by Shammon Hooper (138) at nine. Dexter Sween has climbed to 10th spot with 138 runs in seven matches.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Navin Bidaisee 8 6 12 119 9 2/5 13.22 9.92 8 -- -- - 2 Jon Russ Jagessar 7 6 11 98 8 4/4 12.25 8.91 8.25 1 -- - 3 Christopher Vincent 8 7 14 100 7 2/6 14.29 7.14 12 -- -- 1 4 Dejourn Charles 8 6 11 110 7 4/21 15.71 10 9.43 1 -- - 5 Josh Telemaque 8 7 13 143 7 2/25 20.43 11 11.14 -- -- - 6 Andy Davis 9 8 15 174 7 2/9 24.86 11.6 12.86 -- -- - 7 Akiel Cooper 7 7 13 166 7 3/25 23.71 12.77 11.14 -- -- - 8 Dexter Sween 8 7 13 188 7 2/25 26.86 14.46 11.14 -- -- - 9 Anthony Providence 9 5 7.5 83 6 4/20 13.83 10.6 7.83 1 -- - 10 Ancil Nedd 7 6 10.1 116 6 3/5 19.33 11.41 10.17 -- -- -

Navin Bidaisee has taken over the top spot with nine wickets, while Jon Russ Jagessar has climbed to the second spot with eight wickets. Christopher Vincent finds himself at three with seven wickets, followed by Dejourn Charles and Josh Telemaque at fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The sixth, seventh and eighth spots are claimed by Andy Davis, Akiel Cooper, and Dexter Sween, respectively.

