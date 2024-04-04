Bago T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mt. Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers (Updated) ft. Lendl Simmons

  • home icon
Bago T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters
The 27th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 took place between King Bay Royals and Store Bay Snorkelers on Wednesday, April 3. The latter produced a brilliant show with the bat, scoring 140 in 10 overs.

Lendl Simmons (46 off 23), Dillon Douglas (37 off 14), and Joshua James (34 off 13) made valuable contributions with the bat. In reply, King Bay Royals could only manage to score 80 in their 10 overs, losing the game by 60 runs.

None of the batters got going and only three managed to reach the double-figure mark. Nicholas Sookdeosingh top-scored with 14 off 10. Dejourn Charles starred with the ball for the Store Bay Snorkelers, claiming four wickets for 21 runs in two overs.

The 28th match of the tournament saw Mt. Irvine Surfers take on No Mans Land Explorers. The latter won the toss and asked the Surfers to bat first. Cameos from Damion Joachim (26 off 17), Shatrughan Rambaran (18 off 12), and Selvin Duncan (14 off 10) took the team to a handy score of 110 in their 10 overs.

Chadeon Raymond was the standout bowler for No Mans Land Explorers, taking three wickets for 19 runs in two overs. The Explorers reached the target comfortably in 8.1 overs, with Leron Lezama (28 off 10) and Ako George (25 off 10) making vital contributions.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Leron Lezama10912445530.5135180.74--21619
2Jesse Bootan7712366239.3395248.42--22614
3Akiel Cooper7722246944.894238.3--11917
4Mbeki Joseph77-2057929.29100205--11618
5Kirstan Kallicharan653170498589191.01----1017
6Ashaughn Pierre10931666627.67105158.1--11315
7Navin Stewart7611533930.674206.76----1412
8Jahron Alfred662148663791162.64--1810
9Lendl Simmons7311475673.560245--11510
10Dexter Sween87-1384519.7180172.5----1111

Leron Lezama has taken the number one position with 244 runs in nine matches. Jesse Bootan (236) and Akiel Cooper (224) have slipped to second and third spots, respectively.

The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Mbeki Joseph (205) and Kirstan Kallicharan (169), respectively. Ashaughn Pierre takes the sixth spot with 160 runs, followed by Navin Stewart (153) at seventh.

The number eight spot is claimed by Jahron Alfred (148), followed by Shammon Hooper (138) at nine. Dexter Sween has climbed to 10th spot with 138 runs in seven matches.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Navin Bidaisee861211992/513.229.928-----
2Jon Russ Jagessar76119884/412.258.918.251---
3Christopher Vincent871410072/614.297.1412----1
4Dejourn Charles861111074/2115.71109.431---
5Josh Telemaque871314372/2520.431111.14-----
6Andy Davis981517472/924.8611.612.86-----
7Akiel Cooper771316673/2523.7112.7711.14-----
8Dexter Sween871318872/2526.8614.4611.14-----
9Anthony Providence957.58364/2013.8310.67.831---
10Ancil Nedd7610.111663/519.3311.4110.17-----

Navin Bidaisee has taken over the top spot with nine wickets, while Jon Russ Jagessar has climbed to the second spot with eight wickets. Christopher Vincent finds himself at three with seven wickets, followed by Dejourn Charles and Josh Telemaque at fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The sixth, seventh and eighth spots are claimed by Andy Davis, Akiel Cooper, and Dexter Sween, respectively.

