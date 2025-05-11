Ball hits helmet as wicketkeeper bizarrely stands near first slip in BAN-A vs NZ-A unofficial ODI [Watch]

In a rare development, the ball hit the wicketkeeper's helmet placed on the ground during the third unofficial ODI between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A in Sylhet on Saturday, May 10. The incident occurred during the fifth over of the Kiwi run-chase, bowled by Ebadot Hossain, with Dale Phillips on strike.

The wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who is also the skipper, was standing in an unusual position and not straight behind the wickets. As per the rule, he placed his helmet straight behind the stumps but shifted his own position instead of staying ahead of the helmet. The pacer bowled a straighter delivery and the batter let it go past him. The ball went on to hit the helmet before reaching the third-man fielder.

As a result, Bangladesh were penalized and five runs were awarded to the visiting team, New Zealand. The batters looked unaware of the penalty and took off for a bye single before the umpire made a signal.

What does the rule say? Why Bangladesh A were penalized 5 runs against New Zealand A

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Law 28.3 suggests the umpire shall award five runs as a penalty to the batting side if the ball hits the helmet. In addition, the ball is declared dead.

“Protective helmets, when not in use by fielders, may not be placed on the ground, above the surface, except behind the wicket-keeper and in line with both sets of stumps.”

“If the ball while in play strikes the protective helmet, placed as described in 28.3.1, the ball shall immediately become dead and, unless 28.3.3 applies: the umpire shall signal No ball or Wide to the scorers, if applicable; the umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side; any runs completed by the batters before the ball strikes the protective helmet shall be scored, together with the run in progress if the batters had already crossed at the instant of the ball striking the protective helmet,” the rule added.

As far as the match is concerned, NZA beat BANA by four wickets to stay alive in the five-match series. Chasing 227, the Kiwis achieved the target with 10 balls to spare. However, Bangladesh are leading the series 2-1.

