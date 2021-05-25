BAN v SL 2021, 2nd ODI: Who won today's match?

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 103 runs in the 2nd ODI of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series. Mushfiqur Rahim was the star during the encounter, which was marred by rain. The veteran wicketkeeper scored a ton to power Bangladesh to their second win in this 3-match series.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2nd ODI. Mushfiqur Rahim's century and Mahmudullah's knock of 41 ruins guided Bangladesh to a 246-run total despite Dushmantha Chameera's early exploits with the ball.

Chasing 247 to level the series, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals. The visitors' inexperienced middle-order collapsed as they ended with a total of only 141/9 in 40 overs to lose the game by D/L method.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 246 (Mushfiqur Rahim 125, Mahmudullah 41; Dushmantha Chameera 3/44, Lakshan Sandakan 3/54) beat Sri Lanka 141/9 (Danushka Gunathilaka 24, Pathum Nissanka 20; Mustafizur Rahman 3/16, Mehidy Hasan 3/28) by 103 runs (D/L method).

Mushfiqur Rahim continued to torment the Sri Lankan bowlers

Mushfiqur Rahim continued his fantastic form in the current ODI series. After a half-century in the first ODI, Rahim smashed a 127-ball knock of 125 runs in the 2nd ODI, which included ten fours.

Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan reduced Bangladesh to 74/4 in 15.4 overs. At that stage, Mushfiqur Rahim united with Mahmudullah to turn the game in the home team's favor. Their 87-run partnership guided Bangladesh past the 150-mark.

After Sandakan dismissed Mahmudullah, Sri Lanka did not allow Bangladesh to build another big partnership. However, Mushfiqur Rahim continued to score runs and took the total closer to 250.

Sri Lanka did not get off to a good start in the second innings. They lost their captain Kusal Perera in the sixth over and their wickets kept tumbling. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan emerged as wreckers-in-chief for the hosts.

Last match's top-scorer Wanindu Hasaranga lost his wicket before he could hit double digits while the likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis failed to convert their starts into big scores. Despite a few rain interruptions, Bangladesh won the 2nd ODI quite comfortably.

Who won the Man of the Match award in the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged the Player of the Match for his superb hundred in the 2nd ODI. His efforts helped Bangladesh clinch their maiden bilateral ODI series win over the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Rahim was the Man of the Match in the 1st ODI as well. He will look forward to playing another match-winning knock and inspiring Bangladesh to a 3-0 win in the series.