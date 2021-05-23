ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on May 23

The Bangladesh team extended its winning streak at home in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Tamim Iqbal-led outfit recorded their fourth consecutive win at home in this competition by beating Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Sunday (May 23).

Courtesy of this victory, Bangladesh has jumped to the fourth position. Tamim Iqbal's men now have 40 points to their name in seven games. Bangladesh now has the same points as England, Pakistan and Australia. A win in the next match could propel them to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Sri Lanka continues to be in the 12th position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

While Bangladesh has inched closer to the number one position in the standings, Sri Lanka continues to languish at the bottom. The Islanders are the only ones to have less than zero points to their name in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Sri Lanka will be keen to get back on the winning track this week when they meet Bangladesh two more times at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the hero of Bangladesh's fourth win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Bangladesh won the toss and batted first in the opening ODI of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka. Mushfiqur Rahim played a fantastic knock of 84 runs to inspire the team to 257/6 in 50 overs. Skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah backed Rahim with a half-century each.

Chasing 258 to win, Sri Lanka lost early wickets. The islanders were down to 102/6 at one stage. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga took the team closer to the target with a brilliant 60-ball 74 at number eight. However, the other batters could not support him much as Bangladesh won by 33 runs.