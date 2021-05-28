ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on May 28

Sri Lanka finally opened their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League by defeating Bangladesh in the final ODI of their series. Kusal Perera's men registered an 87-run win, thanks to the skipper's hundred and Dushmantha Chameera's first five-wicket haul in an ODI.

There has been no change in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Islanders continue to be in the 12th position with eight points to their name. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are at the top with 50 points after three series.

Sri Lanka snapped their five-match losing streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Sri Lanka had -2 points to their name heading into the series against Bangladesh. Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliance ensured that Sri Lanka's losing streak increased from three to five matches. However, a fine display from the Sri Lankan team in the final ODI has helped them inch closer to the Top 10.

The next ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series will feature Ireland and the Netherlands. The Dutch are yet to play a game in the new tournament whereas the Irish team hold the tenth position, with ten points from two series.

What's next for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

Bangladesh lost the third ODI by 97 runs.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/x1dWQzBFbK — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 28, 2021

The Sri Lankan team is scheduled to play their next ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England in the United Kingdom. The three ODIs between England and Sri Lanka will be held on June 29, July 1 and July 4.

Meanwhile, no future series are scheduled for Bangladesh. As per the Super League's original calendar, they are likely to tour Zimbabwe and host England later this year. It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh can hold the top spot in the standings.