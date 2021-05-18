Shakib Al Hasan joins Bangladesh national camp for the first time after returning from India

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has joined the national camp in Mirpur for the first time since IPL 2021. The veteran all-rounder linked up with the Bangladeshi players on Tuesday (May 18) on completion of his mandatory quarantine period following his return from India.

According to a report by The Daily Star, Bangladesh's star players Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan returned COVID negative in their tests after the 14-day quarantine. The two cricketers isolated at different hotels before reporting to the national camp today.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan will be available to play for Bangladesh in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka, starting May 23.

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joined the national camp for the Tigers’ upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka today for the first time since returning from India earlier this month https://t.co/cmsboX9IJd — H24 News Bangladesh (@h24news_bd) May 18, 2021

Following their Eid vacation, the Bangladesh cricket team was all set to sweat hard at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today. But the rain gods did not allow them to hit the grounds.

Shakib Al Hasan set to bat at number 3 for Bangladesh in the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Shakib Al Hasan has scored two ODI hundreds at the number three position

Shakib Al Hasan will return to the Bangladesh batting order's number three slot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series versus Sri Lanka. The southpaw has been quite successful at this batting position in ODIs.

He has amassed 1,177 runs in 23 innings at number three, including two centuries and 11 fifties. With a solid average of 58.85 at this position, Shakib is expected to continue the fireworks when he comes out to bat for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka.

All three ODI matches between the two Asian teams will be held in Dhaka. After the opener on May 23, the rest of the games will be held on May 25 and May 28.