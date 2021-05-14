"We have to play fearless cricket to win matches" - Sri Lanka's new skipper Kusal Perera

Kusal Perera believes an aggressive approach will help the Sri Lankan cricket team perform better in the 50-over format of the game.

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh, new captain Kusal Perera spoke about the importance of playing with a fearless attitude. He opined that if the players were thinking about saving their place in the team, they would never be able to give their best in the middle.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sacked Dimuth Karunaratne and other senior players because of the team's lackluster performances in recent months. The board also elected Kusal Perera as the new ODI skipper, with Kusal Mendis serving as his deputy.

A day after becoming Sri Lanka's new ODI skipper, Kusal Perera told ESPNCricinfo:

"We have to play fearless cricket to win matches. You can't be fearful about losing. If you're worried about your place, you aren't going to give 100%. What I'm going to tell the players is to go and give it everything. If we play fearlessly even when we are practicing, then you will be able to play the same way in a match."

🗣 New Sri Lanka ODI captain Kusal Perera: "we have to play fearless cricket to win matches" #BANvSL — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 13, 2021

Kusal Perera stated that he had already spoken to his teammates about playing fearlessly. He added he would try to build a confident unit of players.

Kusal Perera reveals what the selectors told him after he was made skipper

Kusal Perera has failed to convert his starts into big scores.

Kusal Perera has played 101 ODI matches for Sri Lanka, registering five centuries and 14 fifties. He has a decent batting average of 31.04. Still, the Sri Lankan selection committee expects him to improve his scores.

Disclosing what the selectors told him after appointing him captain, Perera added:

"What the selectors told me when they appointed me was that I often get a 50 or a 60 and get out without getting to a 100. I accept that. If I score a hundred, the chances of winning the match go up."

"You can't get a 100 every game, but when you get a start, you need to make sure you convert. They expect me to take that responsibility," added Perera.

Kusal Perera will make his debut as captain against Bangladesh on May 23. The 3-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will end on May 28, with all the games being played in Dhaka.