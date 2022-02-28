ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on February 28

Afghanistan returned to winning ways in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Monday. The win has taken Afghanistan to the fourth position in the points table.

Tabletoppers Bangladesh had an opportunity to cement the No. 1 position in the points table with a 3-0 series win. However, they lost to Afghanistan in the final game of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series after having won the first couple of matches.

Here's a look at the updated Super League points table following the culmination of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series.

Afghanistan have climbed from seventh to fourth position on the points table

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan were the architects of Afghanistan's win over Bangladesh in the match that ended earlier today. While Gurbaz scored a match-winning ton, Khan bowled a magnificent spell of 3/37.

Bangladesh managed 192 runs in the final game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh entered the third ODI in Chattogram with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat. Fans expected Bangladesh to post a big score on the board, but a disciplined bowling performance from the Afghanistan bowlers ensured Bangladesh lost all their wickets for just 192 runs.

Litton Das continued his fine form with a 86-run knock, but received little support from his teammates as Bangladesh failed to touch the 200-run mark. Rashid Khan took three wickets and Mohammad Nabi backed him up with a couple of scalps.

In reply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 110-ball 106* guided Afghanistan home in the 41st over with seven wickets in hand. Riaz Hassan scored 35 runs, while Rahmat Shah contributed 47 runs to the total.

