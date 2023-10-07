BAN vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match 

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in match number three of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 7. This will be the first day game of the competition and will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh have had a mixed run in the build up to the World Cup. They made the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup, but failed to reach the final going down to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in consecutive matches.

They also lost the ODI series at home against New Zealand in rather disappointing fashion. Looking at their warm-up games, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and then went down to England by four wickets [DLS method].

Afghanistan failed to reach the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup, suffering defeats to Bangladesh (89 runs) and Sri Lanka (2 runs). Their warm-up match against South Africa was abandoned, but they managed to beat the Lankans by six wickets [DLS method] in their other practice match.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have met 15 times in one-dayers, with the former enjoying a 9-6 lead. The two Asian sides met for the first time in Fatullah in March 2014, with Afghanistan registering victory by 32 runs.

The most recent one-day meeting between Bangladesh and Afghanistan took place in September 2023 during the Asia Cup in Lahore; Shakib Al Hasan’s men registered victory by 89 runs. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 15

Matches won by Bangladesh: 9

Matches won by Afghanistan: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have met twice in the one-day World Cup, with the former winning both games. Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan by 105 runs in Canberra in the 2015 World Cup. They registered a 62-run win in Southampton during the 2019 edition, with Shakib (51 & 5/29) putting up a superb all-round show.

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI matches

Before the 2023 Asia Cup, the two teams met in a three-match one-day series in Bangladesh in July. Afghanistan came up with an impressive performance to win the series 2-1.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between Bangladesh and Afghanistan:

BAN (334/5) beat AFG (245) by 89 runs, Sep 3, 2023

BAN (129/3) beat AFG (126) by 7 wickets, Jul 11, 2023

AFG (331/9) beat BAN (189) by 142 runs, Jul 08, 2023

AFG (83/2) beat BAN (169/9) by 17 runs [DLS method], Jul 5, 2023

AFG (193/3) beat BAN (192) by 7 wickets, Feb 28, 2022