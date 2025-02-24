BAN vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match

Bangladesh will play New Zealand in match number six of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24. This will be the fourth match in Group A of the ICC event. India leads the group with four points from two matches, while the Kiwis are second with two points from one game.

Bangladesh began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket loss to India in Dubai. Batting first after winning the toss, they were bowled out for 228 in 49.4 overs. Bangladesh collapsed to 35-5 inside nine overs before Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) lifted them. Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets with the ball, but Bangladesh did not have enough runs to defend.

Shifting focus to New Zealand, they began their 2025 Champions Trophy journey with a 60-run win over hosts Pakistan in Karachi. Batting first, the Kiwis put up 320-5 on the board. Will Young scored 107 off 113, while Tom Latham smashed 118* off 104. With the ball, Will O'Rourke and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 260.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

Bangladesh and New Zealand have met 45 times in the one-day format, with the Kiwis having a 33-11 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 45

Matches won by Bangladesh: 11

Matches won by New Zealand: 33

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 1

Bangladesh vs New Zealand head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

Bangladesh and New Zealand have clashed twice in the Champions Trophy, with both sides registering one win each. The Kiwis beat Bangladesh by 167 runs in Colombo in 2002, while Bangladesh registered a five-wicket triumph at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff in 2017.

Matches Played: 2

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Matches won by New Zealand: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODIs

New Zealand have won four of the last five ODI matches played against Bangladesh. The Asian side, however, beat the Kiwis by nine wickets in the most recent meeting between the two teams in Napier in December 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between Bangladesh and New Zealand

Bangladesh (99/1) beat New Zealand (98) by 9 wickets, Dec 23, 2023

New Zealand (296/3) beat Bangladesh (291) by 7 wickets, Dec 20, 2023

New Zealand (239/7) beat Bangladesh (200/9) by 44 runs (DLS method) Dec 17, 2023

New Zealand (248/2) beat Bangladesh (245/9) by 8 wickets, Oct 13, 2023

New Zealand (175/3) beat Bangladesh (171) by 7 wickets, Sep 26, 2023

