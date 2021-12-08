[Watch] Babar Azam bowls his first over in international cricket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam impressed with the bat yet again as he slammed an impressive half-century against hosts Bangladesh in their ongoing second and final Test of their series at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The talented right-hander also decided to try his luck with the ball as he came in to bowl the final over of Day 4. Notably, it was the first time that the 27-year-old has bowled in international cricket.

Azam conceded just a single from his solitary over. He nearly missed out on his maiden Test wicket as the fifth ball of his over took Taijul Islam's outside edge. However, the ball did not carry to the fielders stationed at slip, and the batter survived.

Watch the video of Babar Azam's bowling here:

While it was the first time the Pakistani skipper has showcased his bowling talent in international cricket, he has rolled his arm quite a few times in domestic cricket and has also managed to pick up 21 wickets with his off-spin.

Sajid Khan gives Pakistan a glimmer of hope in rain-hit Dhaka Test

Bangladesh's batters failed to put up a strong showing after Pakistan declared their first innings at 300/4. Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he claimed a stunning 6-wicket haul on the penultimate day of the Test.

Spinners did most of the work as pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled only a single over. Bangladesh are reeling at 76/7 in their first innings. With Bangladesh still needing 25 runs to avoid a follow-on, the onus is on senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to bail his side out of trouble.

Azam was the top scorer for Pakistan in the first innings as he contributed with 76 crucial runs. Azhar Ali (56), Fawad Alam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) also chipped in with important half-centuries.

Edited by Prem Deshpande