Bangladesh pacers Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud ruled out of ODIs against Sri Lanka 

Bangladesh pace bowlers Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud have been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as both players have to undergo rehabilitation due to injuries.

Bangladesh have named a preliminary 21-member squad for the series against Sri Lanka that will begin on May 23. All three matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as telling Cricbuzz over Hossain and Mahmud’s injuries:

"Both of them (Rubel and Hasan) are ruled out as we don't want to include anyone in the squad with any kind of doubt (with their fitness).''

Further, BCB's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury informed the website:

"Rubel (Hossain) is having an injury that usually happens to pace bowlers with a long career. It is a common problem with pace bowlers with a career spanning over 12 to 15 years. Due to this injury, we have seen a lot of pace bowlers' careers ending abruptly."

Chowdhury added about Hossain that when they were examining the bowler, they found no problem, but the pacer said he was experiencing discomfort. He elaborated:

“We decided that he should go through rehabilitation. It will not be cured fully, but he (Rubel) needs to manage it and play. We will sit with him if the problem persists to an extent that it is unbearable and decide the further course of action. Injections should help. Operation is our last resort."

About Mahmud, Debashish informed that he had suffered a soft tissue injury on his back during the tour of New Zealand.

On the other hand, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mossadek Hossain have recovered from injuries and will be available for Bangladesh’s ODIs against Sri Lanka, if selected.

.@Sah75official and .@TamimOfficial28 scored the highest fifties (6 fifty plus score) for Bangladesh in ODIs against Sri Lanka.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/p9U8vw00Sj — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 16, 2021

Bangladesh begin COVID-19 testing of players

Bangladesh have begun testing their players and staff for COVID-19 ahead of the Sri Lanka series. Testing will be conducted on May 17 as well and, if all results are clear, the contingent will be allowed entry into the team hotel.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who arrived from India on May 6 after IPL 2021 was suspended, are undergoing a 14-day quarantine as per new rules in Bangladesh.

Debashish informed about the duo:

"The Shakib (Al Hasan) and Mustafizur (Rahman) situation is being handled totally as per the Government protocol, and we are trying our best to follow the instructions on the Covid protocol.”

Abdur Razzak's 5/62 was the best bowling figure for Bangladesh in ODIs against Sri Lanka.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/Q6YOkNnraW — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 16, 2021

The Sri Lankan squad, led by new captain Kusal Perera, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday. The visitors will complete their three-day quarantine on May 18 and then start practice.