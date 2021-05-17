Sri Lanka cricketers unhappy over new points-based grading system: Reports

Sri Lanka cricketers are reportedly unhappy with a new points-based grading system introduced by the board that would determine their future payments. The players want clarity from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over the grading system, as it could impact their earnings.

The Sri Lanka team is currently in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series that will begin on May 23.

As per a report in The Sunday Times, players will be categorised into four different groups based on points. Fitness, discipline, performance in international and domestic cricket over the last two years, leadership and overall value to the team are some of the factors that would be taken into consideration in the new system.

The Sri Lankan cricketers want to understand exactly how points would be allotted and the thought process behind the new grading system. Nishan Sydney Premathiratne, player representative in SLC contract negotiations, was quoted as saying by The Sunday Times:

“Each individual player very correctly believes they are entitled to a disclosure on the points allotted which categorised their ranking. Transparency would also create unity and harmony. All players are in unison seeking this information. Transparency is paramount so that the players also know how they were assessed and what weaknesses they need to address. The players have urged SLC to release it at the earliest. A few other contractual matters are also to be formalised which have been communicated to SLC."

The categorisation of players was done by the country's director of cricket, head coach, physio and selectors after evaluating the overall performances during the last two years based on an evaluation process prepared by the Cricket Committee.

However, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is apparently not willing to divulge details of the assessment criteria to the players. An SLC official said in this regard on the condition of anonymity:

“We are no longer going to offer a contract on seniority or any other personal preferences but only after evaluating the overall performance of a player based on the new criteria. We were to give them the contracts last week but we could not do it because of the lockdown. So we will give the contracts next week and whoever wants to sign can do so. The others can sign tour contracts. We have no issue with that. But we'll not compromise the system in place and are not willing to divulge these vital pieces of information.”

Contracts finalised after making amendments players asked for: Sri Lanka Cricket Management Committee

According to Ashley de Silva, who is part of the Sri Lanka Cricket Management Committee, the contracts have been finalised after making amendments that the players sought.

De Silva was quoted as telling Daily FT in this regard:

“The contracts have been finalised. The players have appointed a lawyer, and they wanted certain amendments to be done in the agreement, which our lawyers have done. Now we are in the process of sharing it with the senior players. So far nobody has said that they are not going to sign it. The current team to Bangladesh has gone on a tour agreement, and they have been given the new agreement to go through and if anybody wanted to sign it, they could.”

Sri Lanka appointed Kusal Perera as the captain for the ODI series against Bangladesh. All the three matches of the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. In their previous ODI series, Sri Lanka were thrashed 3-0 by West Indies.