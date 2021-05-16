Sri Lanka squad departs for Bangladesh to take part in three-match ODI series

The Sri Lankan cricket team on Sunday left for Bangladesh to take part in a three-match ODI series. Sri Lanka will be led by a new captain Kusal Perera in the series, which will begin on May 23.

On arriving in Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan team will have to undergo a three-day isolation period, after which they will be allowed to start practice in small groups. The entire Sri Lankan contingent will have to return two negative COVID-19 tests before starting practice.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) shared a video and pictures of the team’s departure on their official Twitter account. The pictures were tweeted with the caption:

“Sri Lanka ODI squad led by Kusal Janith Perera left the island this morning for Bangladesh to take part in the 3-match ODI series. #BANvSL.”

All the three matches of the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

In their previous ODI series, Sri Lanka were hammered 3-0 by West Indies. Bangladesh suffered a similar fate as they were whitewashed by the Kiwis in a three-match series.

WATCH 🎥: Team Departure | Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2021 - https://t.co/Pc1PiNIix1 #BANvSL — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 16, 2021

Kusal Perera wants Sri Lanka to play fearless cricket

Speaking ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, new captain Kusal Perera had stated that it is important for Sri Lanka to have a fearless attitude if they want to do well.

Kusal Perera, who was named Sri Lanka’s new ODI skipper after SLC sacked Dimuth Karunaratne, was quoted as telling ESPNCricinfo:

"We have to play fearless cricket to win matches. You can't be fearful about losing. If you're worried about your place, you aren't going to give 100%. What I'm going to tell the players is to go and give it everything. If we play fearlessly even when we are practicing, then you will be able to play the same way in a match."

Kusal Perera also revealed that the selectors are expecting bigger scores from him as leader of the Sri Lankan team. The batsman elaborated:

"What the selectors told me when they appointed me was that I often get a 50 or a 60 and get out without getting to a 100. I accept that. If I score a hundred, the chances of winning the match go up."

Sri Lanka ODI squad led by Kusal Janith Perera left the island this morning for Bangladesh to take part in the 3-match ODI series. 🛫#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/L70yNjpgxV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 15, 2021

30-year-old Kusal Perera has played 101 ODI matches for Sri Lanka and has scored 2825 runs at an average of 31.04, with five centuries and 14 fifties. His strike rate of 92.59 is incredibly impressive.