Mominul Haque goes past Tamim Iqbal to become Bangladesh’s leading Test centurion

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque became the country’s leading Test centurion on Saturday. He notched up his 10th hundred in the longest format of the game on Day 4 of the first Test against West Indies in Chattogram.

Following his ton, Mominul Haque went past veteran opener Tamim Iqbal (9) on the list of Bangladeshi batsmen with most Test hundreds.

Mominul Haque was eventually dismissed for 115 by Shannon Gabriel. The Bangladesh captain featured in a fifth-wicket stand of 133 runs with Liton Das (69), as the hosts’ lead swelled past 350. Bangladesh declared their second innings at 223 for 8, leaving West Indies a target of 395.

Earlier, Shadman Islam (5), Tamim Iqbal (0), and Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) all fell cheaply as Bangladesh crumbled to 33 for 3 before the fight back by Mominul Haque and Liton Das.

Bangladesh have been dominant in the Test match, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s 103 in the first innings helping them post 430 runs. Miraz shone with the ball as well, claiming four wickets as West Indies were restricted to 259.

Mominul Haque achieved another unique feat

Besides becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to register 10 Test hundreds, Mominul Haque achieved another unique feat on Saturday. He became the first cricketer to score each of his first 10 Test hundreds at home. Incredibly, seven of his centuries have been scored at the ZAC Stadium in Chattogram.

The previous record in this regard was held by Allan Lamb. He scored nine Test hundreds in England before scoring 132 against West Indies in Kingston in 1989/90.

Mominul Haque, featuring in his 41st Test match, also became the fifth Bangladesh cricketer to score 3,000 or more Test runs. Following his dismissal at Chattogram, he has 3001 runs to his name at an impressive average of 41.68.

Mushfiqur Rahim (4469), Tamim Iqbal (4414), Shakib Al Hasan (3930), and Habibul Bashar (3026) are the other Bangladesh batsmen with more than 3000 Test runs.