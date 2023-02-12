BAN-W vs SL-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 5

A full 40 overs of action awaits fans in Cape Town as the weather forecast for the fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) has no chance of precipitation. The Group A fixture will be played at Newlands on Sunday, February 12.

Sri Lanka had a brilliant start to the tournament as they stunned South Africa in their opening fixture. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu (68) did the bulk of the scoring to take her side to 129/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. In response, the bowlers fired in unison to restrict the Proteas to 126, winning the game by three runs.

The Lankan Lions will be high on confidence and will hope to keep the momentum going and make it two out of two in as many games.

The Bangla Tigers, meanwhile, have some experienced cricketers in their ranks and will pose a threat to Sri Lanka. Nigar Sultana and Co. will look to play to the best of their ability and make a winning start to the T20 World Cup.

Cape Town Weather - Newlands weather report on February 12 - No rain predicted

Fans are likely to be treated to an uninterrupted game as the Cape Town weather forecast shows no precipitation at all during the fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women.

The temperature will hover between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius, however, the real feel will be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature. While the humidity will be on the higher side, the cloud cover during the game in Cape Town will be around 20 percent.

BAN-W vs SL-W Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, and Kaushani Nuthyangana

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, and Shorna Akter

