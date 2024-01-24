Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan diagnosed with retinal condition on his left eye

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued an update on captain and veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan's health condition. In a statement, the BCB confirmed that the veteran cricketer has been diaganosed with a retinal condition on his left eye.

The left-handed batter had recently raised concerns regarding his eye, prompting him to consult ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and overseas. Hence, the final assessment highlighted an issue in his left eye's retina.

BCB Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement that they will adopt a conservative approach to deal with the problem. As quoted by ICC, Chowdhury stated:

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye. After consulting Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now."

Chowdhury added that they are confident of dealing with it effectively.

"Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing his case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach,” the statement read.

The BCB has also requested the cricketing fraternity for some privacy as the spin-bowling all-rounder tries to recover at the earliest.

"I had huge discomfort facing the ball" - Shakib al Hasan

During an interview last month, Shakib al Hasan explained his plight as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I had huge discomfort facing the ball. The thing is that when I went to the doctor there was water in my cornea or retina and they had given me drops and told me that I have to lower my stress. I am not sure whether that was the reason."

Led by Shakib, Bangladesh had a forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign, winning only two out of nine matches. The 36-year-old also had a poor tournament with the bat, managing 186 runs in seven matches at 26.57 with a solitary half-century. He hasn't played for Bangladesh since the ten-team tournament in India.

