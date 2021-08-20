It might benefit us if we could play on better wickets against New Zealand: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hopes for better pitches as his team prepares to take on New Zealand in the five-match T20 series in Dhaka. Bangladesh will want to tame the Kiwis after securing their maiden series victory in international cricket against Australia.

The five-match T20I series against Australia saw all of the games ending up as low-scoring affairs. Though the hosts won the series convincingly, both batting line-ups struggled and the highest score was 131. The spinners had a significant role as the wickets were on the slower side. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was the joint-highest wicket-taker with eight.

Speaking to Daily Samakal, Shakib Al Hasan believes playing on true wickets would better prepare the team for the T20 World Cup. However, the 34-year old feels players have to adapt to different types of surfaces are. Playing in home conditions, Al Hasan highlighted there is no room for excuses. He said:

"Wherever T20s are played, it is usually played on a good wicket. Maybe it would benefit us more (preparation-wise for ICCWT20) if we could play in a better wicket against New Zealand. It is up to the team management to decide on what type of wicket they want to play before going there. Whatever it is, we have to adapt. Since the game is in our country, there is no chance to make excuses."

There was no scope to score big against Australia due to the nature of the wicket: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan remains confident of arresting his inconsistent run with one or two big innings. The spin-bowling all-rounder lamented not taking opportunities in Zimbabwe. Shakib Al Hasan feels if the wickets are the opposite to the ones during the Australia series, he can pull off a big knock.

"I feel playing one or two big innings will bring me back into my groove. There was no scope to score big against Australia due to the nature of the wicket and so it would not be wise to count those five matches. There were opportunities in Zimbabwe that I could not take. If there is a 'better wicket' in the New Zealand series, then I will try to play big innings," said Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan earned the Man of the Series award against Australia, scoring 114 runs in five matches and picking up seven scalps. He will be an integral part of Bangladesh's World T20 campaign.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar