Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup; all-rounder Mahmudullah dropped 

Bangladesh announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, September 14. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side have dropped veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah, with the management preferring Yasir Ali instead. Nurul Hasan Sohan, who was named captain prior to his injury, will serve as the vice-captain during the global T20 tournament.

The subcontinent side have been drawn in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage alongside India, Pakistan, and South Africa so far. Two more teams from the preliminary group stage will join them in Group 2.

Mahmudullah, who led Bangladesh in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, has been going through a poor run of form in recent times. Having represented the nation in 121 T20Is, the all-rounder failed to register a single score in excess of 30 across eight matches in 2022.

He was also far from his best in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, where the team failed to make it to the Super 4 stage in the UAE.

The return of ace wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das along with Nurul and Hasan Mahmud will prove to be a relief for Shakib's side. With only two wins in the shortest format to show for in the ongoing year, they have an uphill task at hand ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh will also be without the services of former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim who announced his retirement from the shortest format after the Asia Cup.

Sabbir Rahman, who earned a shock recall into the national side after a gap of three years, also retains his place for the all-important tournament. It remains to be seen whether he will be opening the batting with both Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haque being dropped from the squad after the Asia Cup.

The selection committee have named four candidates on the standby list namely Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Soumya Sarkar.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman will lead the team's pace bowling unit as they gear up to play their first set of T20Is Down Under.

Bangladesh squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan (VC), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

