Bangladesh announce squad for Afghanistan ODI series; Tamim Iqbal returns after injury layoff 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a 15-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Monday. The series will begin on February 23 at Chattogram.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who last played an ODI in July 2021, is set to make his return with the team's impending home series against Afghanistan after a long layoff due to injury.

The southpaw has showcased stunning form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022). While his team, Minister Group Dhaka, failed to make the cut for the payoffs, Tamim Iqbal lit up the competition by scoring 407 runs from 9 matches.

The Bangladesh board has also added four uncapped players - Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain - to the ODI squad. A total of six players who were part of the ODI squad against Zimbabwe have been excluded for the Afghanistan series.

Mohammad Saifuddin has had to miss out because of a back injury. Meanwhile, the likes of Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Mithun, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taijul Islam and Rubel Hossain have all been sidelined.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, chief selector Minhajul Abedin disclosed that the panel did not consider out-of-form batter Naim Sheikh to allow him to rehabilitate mentally. He said:

"I think he is going through a rough phase and need some break so we decided to give him that break. When a player doesn't have form for a considerable amount of time, it puts him into depression. I felt that we should give them time to overcome this, and come back fresh. He remains in our plans. He will be in our pool. I am sure he will join the team shortly,"

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will battle it out in three ODIs, which will be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host the series between the two Asian nations.

Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Kumar Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

