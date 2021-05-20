Bangladesh announce squad for first two ODI against Sri Lanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto misses out

Bangladesh recently named a 15-member squad for the first two matches of their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was part of the ODI set up during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year, failed to make the cut this time around.

As expected, Shakib Al Hasan is back in the ODI setup. The all-rounder missed Bangladesh's earlier tour to New Zealand as he took paternity leave to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. Shakib was also struggling with a thigh injury.

The likes of Al Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Naim and Nasum Ahmed, who were overlooked for the New Zealand tour, continue to be absent from the squad. Tamim Iqbal will carry on as the captain of the side.

The three-match ODI series begins on May 23rd. All matches are set to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh recently toured Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, where they lost 1-0.

Bangladesh's squad for the first two ODI against Sri Lanka

Snaps from Bangladesh preliminary squad's practice session today (May 19) 🏏 pic.twitter.com/DJMByS5LfJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 19, 2021

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head to head record in ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first and second ODIs against @OfficialSLC.https://t.co/txuwkewMg3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021

Sri Lanka have an expectedly superior head-to-head record against their Asian counterparts in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka have won 39 games to Bangladesh's 7, while two games ended in no result.

At home, Bangladesh have won four games, with Sri Lanka winning 13. The Tigers won their last ODI against Sri Lanka in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai, where they defeated the Lankans comfortably by 137 runs.

The two teams last played in an ODI series in Sri Lanka, where the home team whitewashed the visitors 3-0.