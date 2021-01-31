Bangladesh announces squad for the Test series against West Indies, Shakib Al Hasan makes a comeback

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced an 18-man squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies starting from 3rd February. Two uncapped players - Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali Chowdhury - made the cut.

In another heartening update for Bangladesh fans, Shakib Al Hasan was also named in the roster. The all-rounder's position was in doubt after he had to leave the field in the final ODI against West Indies. However, the left-arm spinner has seemingly recovered from that setback and is set to play in the two-match Test series.

Mominul Haque will lead the side Bangladesh Test side. Earlier this month, Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Shakib Al Hasan made a comeback after serving a 12-month ban for being guilty of three charges under the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. The all-rounder picked up six wickets at an economy of 2.26 and scored 113 runs to help his side win the series 3-0.

Bangladesh's record against West Indies in Tests

Snaps from Bangladesh Team's practice session today (January 28) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/7D20BwE4i9 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 28, 2021

Bangladesh had won the 2018-19 Test series between the two nations at home 2-0. Overall, West Indies enjoy a superior head-to-head record, having won 10 of the 16 Tests against their Asian counterparts. Bangladesh have won 4 while two have ended in a draw.

The upcoming series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Bangladesh are yet to open their account on the points table as they have only played three Tests in the Championship cycle. They are on the last spot.

Meanwhile, West Indies are just above them on the 8th place.

Bangladesh squad for Tests against West indies: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Zayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud