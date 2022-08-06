Bangladesh batter Litton Das in doubt for Asia Cup 2022, ruled out for a month due to hamstring injury

Bangladesh batter Litton Das has been ruled out of cricketing action for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. The injury puts his participation for the Asia Cup 2022 in doubt. The T20 tournament is set to begin in the UAE on August 27.

The 27-year-old was batting on 81 off 89 balls in the first one-dayer against Zimbabwe on Friday (August 5), when he was forced to retire hurt. He complained of pain while running a single and had to be stretchered off the field.

Bangladesh managed to put up a decent 303 for 2 on the board, batting first. However, Zimbabwe eased to victory by five wickets courtesy hundreds from Sikandar Raza (135*) and Innocent Kaia (110).

Speaking after the game, Bangladesh physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said about Das’ injury status:

"Litton Das hurt his hamstring while batting in the first ODI. We sent him for a scan during the match. He has a grade 2 muscle strain. It takes three to four weeks to recover from this type of injury. So we are not getting Litton [back] during this series."

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by taking on Afghanistan in a Group B clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on August 30. Their second group game is against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 1.

Das' injury wasn’t the only fitness concern for the visitors during the first ODI. Mushfiqur Rahim did not field after suffering a thumb injury while batting. Also, Shoriful Islam was hit on the knee after he missed a return catch from Kaia. He left the field after bowling 8.4 overs. Providing an update on the duo, Sany said:

"Mushfiq bhai also hurt his thumb while batting, but it is nothing major. He can hopefully play in the next game. Shoriful felt numb where the ball struck him but we are hopeful of good news regarding him tomorrow.”

Nasreen🧕🇧🇩 @NA__SR__EEN3 , no please. What's this going on Litton Das retired hurt 🤕. It seems he has serious pain. Not a good news for us. Just hope everything will be alright. What will happen if he can't play in asia cup, no please. What's this going on Litton Das retired hurt 🤕. It seems he has serious pain. Not a good news for us. Just hope everything will be alright. What will happen if he can't play in asia cup 😒, no please. What's this going on 😣😣

Nurul Hasan, who was ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour due to a finger injury, is also in doubt for the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh captain rues dropped catches after defeat

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal lamented his side’s poor fielding effort after the visitors went down by five wickets in the opening ODI. Player of the match Raza was dropped on 43 as Taijul Islam put down an easy catch at short cover. In all, Bangladesh dropped four catches. Speaking after the game, Iqbal conceded:

"Every day we say about catching and one day it would have the reason behind our defeat and today was that day because in T20s we dropped lot of catches and won the matches but on this kind of a good wicket when you drop four catches you won't win a lot of matches.” [sic]

The second one-dayer of the three-match series will be played in Harare on Sunday (August 7).

