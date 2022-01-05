“Bangladesh batting for 170 overs and their bowling in second innings surprised us” – Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham expressed his surprise at the way Bangladesh performed in the first test at Mount Maunganui following their historic win over the hosts.

Bangladesh caused a major upset, ending the Black Caps' 17-match undefeated run at home. However, the win that came in the early hours of day 5 wasn’t a mere stroke of luck. New Zealand may have started well on the first day, but from day two onwards, Bangladesh had the upper hand.

Tom Latham, the Black Caps' skipper in Kane Williamson's absence, addressed the customary post-match press conference. He said he was surprised by the way Bangladesh performed with the bat in their first innings and the way they bowled in their second innings.

“Both [surprised me], the way they were able to bat for a long period of time and also the way they operated with the ball. It was a passionate performance. They took every chance they had when the game was on the line.”

He continued, “They will be excited when we go to Hagley Oval [for the next game], so it will be important that we stick as a group and train well and hit the game hard at Hagley Oval.”

Latham also emphasized the need for a change in strategy in the second game and to be better with the ball.

“We could attack the stumps a little bit more. The ball was swinging, but we have not played too many games here [Bay Oval]. It was just the 3rd test here and we didn’t have much information whether we could have gone a bit straighter earlier.”

He also applauded the way Bangladesh bowlers bowled throughout the game, suggesting that they got enough out of the wicket to put the hosts into a spot of bother. Latham went on to acknowledge that the Kiwis would have to adapt to the Hagley Oval a lot quicker.

“Rachin did well, but we need to have a conversation on team combination” – Tom Latham on team selection

Latham also had words of praise for all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

Ajaz Patel's exclusion from the squad was questioned by pundits and fans alike, given his 10-wicket haul in only the last Test New Zealand played. Latham, had the following to say on the team combination:

“Its hard to say [if his removal was accurate]. Whatever side, we have a 100% backing on the personnel in the group. Rachin did a great job for us toiling into the wind from one end. The service didn’t necessarily spend a whole lot, but that’s a conversation in future when we play here is ‘what does it look like.’ But it’s a 100% backing for whoever we select in the playing XI.”

The Kiwis will have to come hard in the second game starting in 4 days’ time to draw the series. Else, Bangladesh could be on the verge of a historic series win over the Black Caps in New Zealand.

The second test at Christchurch starts on January 9, and it will be interesting to see just how Tom Latham and his men react to this defeat.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule