Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of 2023 World Cup due to fractured finger

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won't feature in the team's final 2023 World Cup match against Australia, scheduled to be played in Pune on Saturday, November 11.

Shakib has been ruled out of the fixture due to a fracture. The talismanic all-rounder sustained the injury while batting during Bangladesh's penultimate league match against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Bangladesh's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Shakib was hit on his left index finger early in his innings. He is likely to remain out of action for three to four weeks because of the injury.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying by the ICC. "He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint.

"Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab."

Shakib Al Hasan starred with the bat against Sri Lanka, scoring 82 runs off 65 deliveries to help his side chase down the 280-run target with three wickets in hand.

With just two wins from eight matches, Bangladesh are placed seventh in the points table, and they have already been eliminated from the semi-final race.

"I was at war and I had to take a decision to make sure my team wins" - Shakib Al Hasan on Agelo Mathews' timed out dismissal

Ace all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first-ever batter to be dismissed timed out in international cricket. The incident took place during the 2023 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The strap of Mathews' helmet appeared to be broken when he was getting ready to face his first ball. He asked for a change of helmet, without consulting Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib appealed for time out to the on-field umpires and Mathews was ultimately adjudged out, sparking a major controversy.

Explaining his decision, the Bangladesh captain said during a post-match interview:

"One of our fielders came to me and said if you appeal now he'll be out. Then I appealed and the umpires asked me if I'm serious or whether I am going to take it back. It's in the laws. I don't know if it's right or wrong. I was at war and I had to take a decision to make sure my team wins. Right or wrong, there will be debates but if it is in the rules I don't mind taking those chances."

Shakib Al Hasan finished his 2023 World Cup campaign with 186 runs and nine wickets from seven matches.