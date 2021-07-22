Bangladesh Cricket Board confirms 5-match T20I series against Australia starting on August 2nd

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have confirmed Australia's upcoming tour of the Asian country. The Aussies and Bangladesh will play a five-match T20I series, starting on August 2nd.

It is believed the Australian Cricket Board (ACB) is satisfied with the biosecurity arrangements made by the Bangladesh board. BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"Yes, the tour is confirmed and they (Australia) are coming to play the five-match T20I series."

Both Australia and Bangladesh will arrive in Dhaka on July 29. While Australia are set to arrive from the West Indies, Bangladesh will be coming from Zimbabwe.

The BCB had originally proposed to host matches in Dhaka and Chattogram but the Australian board insisted on having all their games in Dhaka. Both teams are expected to to get just one practice day on August 1 ahead of the series.

The five T20Is are set to be played on August 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8. This will be Australia's first tour of Bangladesh since 2017.

"We’ve had a few meetings about what it’s going to look like in Bangladesh" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is getting very, very good at taking return catches! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/WQNmFuie1r — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 21, 2021

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is currently on tour in the West Indies, realizes the restrictions in Bangladesh will be strict.

The pacer argued that while the tour is short, he is expecting no drama when Australia arrive in the sub continent.

The fast-bowler was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket:

"We’ve had a few meetings about what it’s going to look like in Bangladesh, it’s obviously going to be quite tight restrictions within the bubble. I think it’s going to be purely at the hotel, or the cricket ground, which we have done before and we are used to. It’s quite a short trip as well, which is good. I think it will be no dramas and we will get that done on the back end of this tour."

Bangladesh and Australia have played just four times against each other in the shortest format, all of which came at the T20 World Cups. The Aussies are yet to lose against the Asian outfit in T20Is.

