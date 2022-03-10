Shakib al Hasan included in Bangladesh's centrally-contracted player list for the 2022 season

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has awarded all-rounder Shakib al Hasan an all-format central contract despite their recent conflicts. The BCB announced a 21-member list of centrally-contracted cricketers for the 2022 season on Thursday.

The inclusion of Shakib, whom the BCB granted rest from the South Africa tour, cleared any doubts regarding his future with the national team. The announcement came hours before the 34-year old arrived in the UAE.

It also came to light that the former Bangladesh captain assured his availability in all formats after the tour of South Africa.

The BCB agreed to let the spin-bowling all-rounder rest till April 30. However, he will not get a salary until then. An official told Cricbuzz:

"If anyone is unavailable to perform national duty other than injury, in that case, he will not be paid for that time frame when the team is playing."

Alongside the veteran, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, and Liton Das have also received all-format contracts. Bangladesh's 50-over skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mehedy Hasan earned contracts in Tests and ODIs while Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, and Afif Hossain garnered for the two white-ball formats.

Yasir Ali and Mahmudul Hasan are the two fresh faces on the contract list, having been included for Tests. The board did not offer contracts to Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Jayed, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar and Shamim Hossain. Spinner Taijul Islam received a Test contract.

Bangladesh's centrally-contracted players for the 2022 season:

All formats: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

Tests and ODIs: Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan

Only Tests: Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali and Mahmudul Hasan Joy

ODIs and T20Is: Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman and Afif Hossain

Only T20Is: Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed

New Inclusions: Yasir Ali and Mahmudul Hasan Joy

