Bangladesh Cricket Board optimistic of hosting Australia despite rising COVID-19 cases 

Bangladesh Cricket Board have expressed their optimism in hosting Australia for a five-match T20I series. The board quashed reports made by the Australian media which implied that Cricket Australia are having doubts over sending their contingent for the Bangladesh tour.

Australia's second ODI fixture against the West Indies in Barbados was called off due to a late positive test result of COVID-19. With the information coming out after the toss, the teams were asked to move back to their respective hotel rooms and isolate themselves.

The second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result. #WIvAUS



The Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO asserted that there has been no official confirmation from Cricket Australia regarding the fate of the tour. BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star:

"Many media have said that there is doubt about the series but there has been no communication from Cricket Australia after the cancellation of the second ODI today. Hopefully the series will begin on time."

Australia are satisfied with the biosecurity protocols in Bangladesh

The board further clarified that the last official communication between the two nations took place on Thursday, where their Australian counterparts were satisfied with the protocols set in place.

'In the new normal everyone is facing such situations and we don't know how they are managing it from afar. But BCB have ensured that we can hold a series during these times. I talked to CA CEO on Thursday and they were very positive. If there were any immediate decision then we would have been informed," Nizamuddin added.

Cricket Australia have put in a request for the use of only one solitary venue for all of their T20 fixtures, with Dhaka tipped to be expected choice. The tour is slated to begin on August 3, before which the Australian contingent will arrive and quarantine for three days.

All matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from August 3-9.



Bangladesh have so far managed to successfully host the West Indies and Sri Lanka during the pandemic. Moreover, the country also hosted numerous domestic competitions in the last calendar year like BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament.

Bangladesh are currently facing a surge in their number of coronavirus cases. The nation recorded its highest number of cases last week, with over 12,000 people having contracted the virus.

