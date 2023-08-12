Bangladesh name 17-man squad for the 2023 Asia Cup; Tanzid Tamim and Shamim Patowary earn maiden ODI call-ups

After announcing Shakib Al Hasan as their new ODI captain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The Bangla Tigers, who have been grouped alongside Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, are on the lookout for a much better display after a first-round exit in the 2022 edition.

With Tamim Iqbal not available for selection due to injury, the opening combination is likely to be that of the reliable Litton Das and Najmul Shanto. The pair had opened the innings during the series against India in December 2022.

Towid Hridoy, the 22-year-old, who has made a fantastic start to his ODI career with 338 runs in eight innings so far also finds a place in the squad. The 2023 Asia Cup will prove to be his first major test after facing the likes of Ireland and Afghanistan so far.

Mushfiqur Rahim marks his presence as the wicketkeeper in the squad. The upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup will mark the veteran's fifth edition and Rahim will look to make the most of that, especially having announced his retirement from T20Is. He recently scored a 60-ball hundred against Ireland and is in good touch.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz retains his place in the squad while Mahedi Hasan returns after making his last ODI appearance in March 2021 against New Zealand.

Bangladesh have named uncapped opening batter Tanzid Tamim and young batter Shamim Patowary in their squad as well. The former was recently seen during the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup, where he scored three fifties, one of which came against India A. Patowary, on the other hand, has represented Bangladesh in T20Is before.

The bowling department comprises usual names like Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim.

Bangladesh will open their 2023 Asia Cup campaign with a contest against Sri Lanka on August 31 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.