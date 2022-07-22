Bangladesh name Nurul Hasan as T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour after Mahmudullah steps down

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named Nurul Hasan Sohan as their new skipper for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. BCB had to make the decision after Mahmudullah stepped down as the T20I captain.

Mahmudullah led Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game from 2019 to 2022. Under his leadership, Bangladesh made it to the Super 12 round of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The Asian team also registered historic T20I series wins against Australia and New Zealand at home.

Overall, Mahmudullah won 16 matches as Bangladesh's T20I captain while the team lost 26 T20Is under his leadership. He played his last match as captain earlier this month against West Indies at the Providence Stadium. The West Indies won that match by five wickets.

Bangladesh will soon head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series. Zimbabwe have the momentum on their side, having won the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers tournament recently. New captain Nurul will face a tough challenge when he leads his nation in the series against Zimbabwe.

Nurul Hasan to lead an inexperienced Bangladesh squad against Zimbabwe

Shakib Al Hasan has been rested for the T20I series against Zimbabwe (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a second-string squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Big names like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have all been rested. Here is Bangladesh's squad for the three T20Is against Zimbabwe:

Nurul Hasan Sohan (captain), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mutafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Parvez Hossain Emon.

The series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will start on July 30. A three-match ODI series will follow the T20Is between the two nations. Harare will host all six matches.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bangladesh win the 3-match series against Zimbabwe? Yes No 8 votes so far