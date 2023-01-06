Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rejaur Rahman lead charts - Updated after Match 1

The Sylhet Strikers moved to the top of the points table in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 after beating Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Challengers could only manage 89 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs after being asked in to bat first. Afif Hossain scored 25 runs off 23 balls with three fours and was the only batter who showed some sort of intent. But Mohammad Amir removed him to cut short his knock.

The Challengers also registered the lowest score in BPL history. Fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja was the standout Strikers’ bowler, returning with figures of 4/14. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was also economical as he got one wicket and gave away only 18 runs in four overs.

In response, the Challengers lost the early wicket of Colin Ackermann, but Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto put on 63 runs for the second wicket. Zakir got out on 27, but Shanto went on to stay unbeaten on 43 with the help of three fours and one six.

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Najmul Hossain Shanto is the leading run-scorer of the tournament after his aggressive approach against the Challengers. Zakir Hasan had the chance of seeing his team off to victory, but couldn’t stay in the middle.

Afif Hossain also looked pretty promising before Mohammad Amir accounted for his wicket.

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BPL 2023

Rejaur Rahman Raja is the leading wicket-taker of BPL 2023 after his match-winning spell against the Challengers. Mohammad Amir is second on the list with two wickets. Pakistan fast bowler Amir finished with figures of 4-1-7-2 and got the crucial wickets of Darwish Rasooli and Afif Hossain.

Poll : 0 votes