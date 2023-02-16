Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanvir Islam lead charts - Updated after Final

Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets in the final on Thursday (February 16) to win the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. After losing their first three games, the Victorians won 11 games in succession to lift the trophy.

After being asked to chase down 176, the Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, romped home with four deliveries to spare. Johnson Charles stayed unbeaten on 79 off 51 with seven fours and five sixes, while Litton Das contributed 55 off 39.

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Sylhet Strikers’ Najmul Hossain Shanto ended his Bangladesh Premier League 2023 campaign as the leading run-scorer. The left-hander scored 516 runs in 15 games at an average of 39.69 and strike rate of 116.74 with four half-centuries and a top score of 89*.

Shanto also became the leading run-scorer by a Bangladesh batter in a single edition of the BPL. Rangpur Riders’ Rony Talukdar, meanwhile, scored 425 runs from 13 games with three half-centuries and a top score of 67.

Towhid Hridoy ended the mega event with 403 runs from 13 games at an average of 36.63 with as many as five half-centuries. Thanks to his imperious performances, Hridoy earned a call-up for Bangladesh’s upcoming ODI series against England.

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BPL 2023

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam ended his BPL 2023 campaign as the leading wicket-taker.

The Sylhet Strikers’ spinner picked up 17 wickets in 12 games at an excellent economy rate of 6.36. Hasan Mahmud of the Rangpur Riders also accounted for 17 scalps but at an inferior average of 24.82 compared to Tanvir’s 17.58.

Nasir Hossain of the Dhaka Dominators picked up 16 wickets from 12 games, although he couldn’t take his team through to the playoffs. Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Rubel Hossain got 14, 13 and 14 wickets respectively.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes