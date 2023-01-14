Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match 12

The Chattogram Challengers, on Saturday (January 14), defeated Dhaka Dominators by eight wickets in Match No.12 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The Challengers are placed fourth in the points table with as many points and a net run rate of -0.831.

The Dominators, on the other hand, mark their presence in the fifth position in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.025, the second-worst in the tournament after Comilla Victorians’ -1.123.

Afif, Rasooli power Chattogram to victory in BPL 2023

After opting to bat first, the Dominators could only manage to put up a score of 158 for the loss of six wickets on the board. Opening batter Usman Ghana scored 47 runs off 33 balls with two fours and four sixes before Nihaduzzaman accounted for his wicket.

His opening partner, Mizanur Rahman, hit three fours but scored 28 runs at less than a run-a-ball. Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Mithun failed to go beyond double digits. Nasir Hossain and Ariful Haque scored 30 and 29 respectively.

Mehedi Hasan Rana and Nihaduzzaman were the standout bowlers for their team with two wickets each. Shuvagata Hom, the Challlengers’ skipper, got the all-important wicket of Soumya Sarkar.

Chattogram lost the wicket of Al-Amin in the very first over of their run-chase after Taskin Ahmed gave Dhaka their first breakthrough. But a 55-run stand for the second wicket between Usman Khan and Afif Hossain restored sanity back into their innings.

Although Khan got out after scoring 22, Afif stayed unbeaten on 69 off 52 with seven fours and one six. Arriving at No.4, Darwish Rasooli also performed well with a knock of 56 off 33 with four sixes and three fours. They eventually chased down the target with 14 balls to spare.

