Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match 26

Fortune Barishal became the new table-topper of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 after Friday's (January 27) matches. Shakib Al Hasan’s men defeated the Chattogram Challengers by three wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

After winning the match, Barishal displaced Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers from the top of the table. The Challengers, in the meantime, kept languishing at the bottom half of the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.009.

Barishal keep dominating in BPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Challengers racked up a decent score of 168 for the loss of six wickets on the board. Batting at No.6, Curtis Campher scored 45 runs off 25 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo was also effective as he blazed away to a 23-ball 37 with three fours and two sixes. It was fast bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi who brought an end to his knock. Opening batter Max O’Dowd also scored 33 runs off 34 balls with four fours and a six.

Rabbi picked up two wickets, but it was Khaled Ahmed who was the pick of the bowlers for Barishal after he finished with figures of 4-0-26-2. Mohammad Wasim Jr. was also hard to get away with as he gave away runs at an economy of 5.50 and got the important wicket of Mehedi Maruf.

Barishal chased the target down with four balls to spare. Anamul Haque Bijoy was the pick of the batters and also became the Player of the Match. The right-handed batter opened the batting and scored 78 runs off 50 balls with the help of six fours and as many sixes.

With the required rate mounting a wee bit, Karim Janat used the long handle to good effect. The Afghan batter scored 31 runs off 12 balls with three fours and two sixes.

