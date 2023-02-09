Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match 40

The Rangpur Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, continued their dream run in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. On Wednesday, February 8, the Riders beat Shuvagata Hom’s Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

They have now won six matches in a row and are placed second in the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.512. However, they are yet to book their spot in the top two since Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians and Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal still have a chance to get up there.

Earlier in the day, Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers cemented their spot in the top two after beating Yasir Ali Chowdhury’s Khulna Tigers by six wickets. The Tigers, on the other hand, stayed at the bottom with four points and a net run rate of -0.613.

Riders beat Challengers in BPL 2023 match

As far as the match between the Riders and Challengers are concerned, it was a pretty one-sided affair. After opting to bat first, the Challengers huffed and puffed to an under-par score of 132 for the loss of eight wickets.

Ziaur Rahman was their standout batter, scoring 33 runs off 25 balls with three sixes and two fours. Tawfique Khan also made 28, but apart from the duo, the other batters failed to step up.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the Riders after he picked up two wickets at an economy of 3.50. The left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan also accounted for two scalps. Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud and Ripon Mondal picked up one wicket apiece.

The Riders chased down the target with four overs to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who recently played for the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural ILT20, batted at No.3 and scored 46 off 30 with seven fours and one six.

