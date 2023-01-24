Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match 22

The Comilla Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, are slowly but surely climbing the ladder in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). After losing all of their first three matches, the Victorians are currently on a four-match winning streak.

On Monday (January 23), the Victorians beat Nasir Hossain’s Dhaka Dominators by 60 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. They are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.423.

The Dominators, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.357.

Comilla win fourth match in a row in BPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Victorians racked up a decent score of 164 for six on the board. Their batters put in a collective effort and took them to a healthy total. Jaker Ali’s cameo of 20 off 10 balls took the Victorians past the 160-run mark. Khushdil Shah, who has been in jaw-dropping form of late, chipped in with a 17-ball knock of 30 with two fours and as many sixes.

The Dominators’ skipper, Nasir, led from the front after he picked up two crucial wickets of Litton Das and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.

The Dominators faltered big time in their run-chase and were restricted to 104 for nine in 20 overs. Usman Ghana threatened for a while by scoring 33 off 34. But after Johnson Charles dismissed him, the Dhaka innings fell apart completely.

Naseem Shah was stupendous after he finished with figures of 4-0-12-4. The Pakistani speedster was unplayable and got important wickets of Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Muktar Ali, and Amir Hamza.

Left-arm spinner Khushdil also accounted for the wickets of Nasir Hossain and Ariful Haque. Abu Hider Rony and Mukidul Islam Mugdho picked up one wicket apiece.

