Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match 34

The Rangpur Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, became the fourth and final team to advance to the playoffs of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 3. The Riders defeated Nasir Hossain’s Dhaka Dominators by two wickets in Match No.34 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Riders are currently on a four-match winning streak and will have a chance to break into the top two in the upcoming matches. The Dominators, on the other hand, are out of the competition along with the Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers.

Along with the Riders, Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers, Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal and Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians have advanced to the playoffs of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Riders ease past Dominators in Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match

The Riders had to play out of their skin to beat the Dominators and secure their place in the top four of the Bangladesh Premier League. After being put in to bat first, the Dominators scored 130 for the loss of eight wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets for 22 runs.

Mahedi Hasan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud and Mohammad Nawaz picked up one wicket apiece for the Riders. Ariful Haque was the top-scorer for the Dominators with 29 runs in 26 balls. Abdullah Al Mamun also chipped in with a 23-run knock.

The Riders lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase and they needed five from the last over with two wickets in hand. However, Haris Rauf played a priceless knock of seven off four balls and took his team past the finish line.

Nurul Hasan Sohan was named the Player of the Match after he scored 61 runs off 33 balls with seven fours and three sixes on a difficult pitch to bat on. It was his 93-run partnership with Rony Talukdar that set the platform for the Riders in their run-chase.

