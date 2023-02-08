Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Match 38

The Comilla Victorians beat Fortune Barishal by seven wickets in Match No.38 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday, February 7. With the victory, Imrul Kayes and Co. also moved into second spot in the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.466.

Both the Victorians and the Sylhet Strikers have eight wins apiece from 11 matches, but the latter is ahead in the points table due to a superior net run rate of +0.466.

Fortune Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, has already qualified for the playoffs, but has plenty to worry about. They need to win their last game to have any chance of finishing in the top two. They also have to depend on the outcome of other matches if they are to avoid playing in the Eliminator.

Comilla Victorians edge Fortune Barishal in BPL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first by the Victorians, Barishal only managed to score 121 in 19.1 overs. Eight of their 11 batters failed to enter double digits. Mahmudullah was their top-scorer after he notched 36 runs off 26 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Karim Janat also added 32 useful runs while batting at No.7. Shakib Al Hasan and Iftikhar Ahmed, two of their leading run-scorers in the tournament, failed to make an impact.

Mukidul Islam Mugdho was the pick of the bowlers for the Comilla Victorians, returning with a five-wicket haul. The fast bowler got important wickets of Mahmudullah, Shakib, Karim Janat, Chaturanga de Silva, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The Victorians had their ups and downs in their run-chase, but in the end, they romped home with nine balls to spare. Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 16-ball 30 with two fours and three sixes. Khushdil Shah and opening batter Litton Das scored 23 not out and 36 respectively.

