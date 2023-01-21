Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Dominators Match 20

Fortuna Barishal on Friday (January 20), defeated Dhaka Dominators by 13 runs in Match No. 20 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the victory, Barishal got one step closer to displacing the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Sylhet Strikers from the top of the table.

In fact, the Strikers are locked on 10 points with Barishal with five wins apiece. However, the Strikers have a superior net run rate of +1.332 compared to Barishal’s 0.982. The Dominators, on the other hand, kept languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Barishal continue their impressive run in BPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, Barishal racked up a massive score of 173 for the loss of five wickets. Shakib Al Hasan carried his good form after he scored 30 runs off 17 balls with four fours and one six before Muktar Ali rattled his woodwork.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored a hundred against the Rangpur Riders and carried on from where he left off. The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 56 off 34 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Mahmudullah also chipped in with a handy 31-ball 35 with two fours and a six. Iftikhar and Mahmudullah rescued Barishal, who were reduced to 89 for five in 10.3 overs. The duo put on 84 runs for the sixth wicket.

Dhaka failed to chase the target down and finished with 160 for four in 20 overs. Skipper Nasir Hossain scored an unbeaten 36-ball 54 with the help of three fours and two sixes, but his efforts weren’t enough for the Dominators to win.

Mohammad Mithun scored 47 runs off 38 balls before fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr sent him packing. Wasim Jr, Chaturanga de Silva, and Karim Janat picked up one wicket apiece for Barishal.

