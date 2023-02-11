Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match 42

Fortune Barishal, led by senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, finished fourth in the table in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. They have won seven out of 12 matches and have a net run rate of +0.542. They finished the league stage after losing to Shai Hope’s Khulna Tigers by six wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, February 11.

They are now scheduled to lock horns with Nurul Hasan Sohan’s Rangpur Riders in the Eliminator on Sunday, February 12. Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, finished fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.534. They finished at the bottom of the table but signed off from the tournament on a positive note.

Khulna Tigers beat Fortune Barishal in BPL 2023 match

After deciding to bat first, Barishal racked up a decent score of 169/8 on the board in their stipulated 20 overs. Dwaine Pretorius was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 48 off 29 balls, with the help of two fours and four sixes.

Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat played cameos of 21 and 18, respectively, to take Fortune Barishal's score past the 160-run mark. Shakib Al Hasan started to look ominous after he hit Nahidul Islam for 14 runs off three balls, but he soon perished after scoring 22.

Mohammad Saifuddin picked up a four-wicket haul and gave away only 20 runs in his quota of four overs. Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Murad backed Saifuddin well by picking up two wickets apiece.

In response, Khulna Tigers chased down the target with three balls to spare, riding on Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s unbeaten 64 off 43 with five fours and two sixes. But it was Habibur Rahman who played an audacious knock of 30 off nine balls to take his team past the finish line.

