Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match 4

The Sylhet Strikers, on Saturday (January 7), defeated Fortune Barishal by six wickets and tightened their grip on the top of the points table in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. Their net run rate of +2.004 is also excellent.

Barishal, on the other hand, went to fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.616. They will be looking to make amends after losing to the Strikers.

The Dhaka Dominators secured a six-wicket win over the Khulna Tigers and are placed third in the table with a net run rate of +0.454. The Tigers are placed just below them in the fourth spot.

Shakib’s valiant efforts in vain as Sylhet race to victory

Shakib Al Hasan scored a 26-ball half-century, after which he went on to score 67 runs off 32 balls with seven fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, Barishal racked up a massive score of 194 for the loss of seven wickets on the board.

However, his efforts went in vain as the Strikers chased the target down with an over to spare. Colin Ackermann perished early, but a 101-run stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy laid the platform for the Strikers in their run-chase.

Hridoy became the Player of the Match after he scored 55 off 34 with seven fours and one six. After a splendid showing with the bat, Shakib failed to pick up a wicket with the ball.

In the other match of the day, the Dominators eased past the Tigers after chasing down 114 with five balls to spare. Skipper Nasir Hossain became the Player of the Match after he scored 36 runs with the help of four fours.

The captain also picked up two crucial wickets of Sharjeel Khan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Al-Amin Hossain picked up four wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Muktar Ali didn’t get a wicket, but conceded only 29 runs off eight overs.

