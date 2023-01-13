Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match 10

The Rangpur Riders, on Friday (January 13), defeated the Khulna Tigers by four wickets in Match No.10 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. With the victory, the Riders moved to second in the points table with a healthy net run rate of 0.501.

The Tigers, on the other hand, dropped down to sixth in the points table after defeats in all three of their matches. Their net run rate of -0.345 isn’t healthy by any means.

Rangpur Riders storm to another win in BPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Tigers were bowled out for 130 in 19.4 overs. Azam Khan, who scored a hundred in a losing cause against the Chattogram Challengers, looked in impressive form again. He scored 34 runs off 23 balls with four fours and one six and was the top-scorer for his team.

Captain Yasir Ali Chowdhury and Mohammad Saifuddin scored 25 and 22 runs respectively, making sure that the Tigers post a competitive total. Robiul Haque was the pick of the bowlers for the Tigers after he picked up four crucial wickets while giving away only 22 runs.

Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets apiece. However, Omarzai was expensive as he leaked runs at an economy rate of 10.25. Mahedi Hasan couldn’t get a wicket, but bowled at an economy rate of 5.25.

The Riders found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 90 for six in 16 overs. However, Shamim Hossain hit Amad Butt for three fours in a row at the death to bring the match in favor of the Riders. Shamim stayed unbeaten on 16 off 10 with three fours. Shoaib Malik showed nerves of steel as he never allowed pressure to get to him, staying not out on 44 off 36 with three fours and two sixes.

