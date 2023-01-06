The Rangpur Riders, on Friday, January 6, defeated defending champions Comilla Victorians by 30 runs in second match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. The Riders moved to second in the points table below the Sylhet Strikers, who defeated the Chattogram Challengers earlier in the day.

The Victorians, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the points table above the Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, with a net run rate of -1.700.

Talukdar, bowlers power Riders to victory in BPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Riders got off to a flying start. Even as Mohammad Naim was a tad sedate, Rony Talukdar threw the kitchen sink at everything right from the outset. Talukdar raced to a 19-ball half-century, the fastest by a Bangladeshi batter in the history of the BPL.

Talukdar and Naim put on 84 runs for the opening wicket off 8.5 overs. Khushdil Shah gave the Victorians a much-needed breakthrough after dismissing Talukdar, who scored 67 runs off 31 balls with 11 fours and a six.

Naim couldn’t kick on as Fazalhaq Farooqi removed him for a 34-ball 29. Thereafter, the Victorians made a decent comeback and restricted the Riders to 176 for five. Khushdil, Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur kept a check on the batters.

The Victorians got the scoreboard ticking from the word go, but none of their top-order batters, Shykat Ali, Litton Das and Dawid Malan, made their starts count. Sikandar Raza got the prized wickets of Malan and Shykat.

Imrul Kayes looked threatening after scoring 35 off 23 before Azmatullah Omarzai got rid of the big fish. Mosaddek had a nightmarish outing with the bat as he scored 15 off 25 before being stumped.

Mohammad Nabi perished cheaply after which it was mostly up to Khushdil Shah to take the Victorians home. But Hasan Mahmud pinned Khushdil to drill the final nail in the coffin of the Victorians, who were bowled out for 142 in 19.1 overs.

