Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers Match 30

The Sylhet Strikers became the first team to advance to the playoffs of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday, December 30. Mashrafe Mortaza’s men went through to the next round after beating Yasir Ali Chowdhury’s Khulna Tigers by 31 runs in Match No. 30 of the tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Strikers are currently placed at the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.890, the best among all the seven teams in the championship. The Tigers, on the other hand, continue to languish at fifth in the table with four points. They have plenty of work to do if they want to advance to the next round.

Strikers continue their dream run in BPL 2023

After being sent in to bat first, the Strikers racked up a massive score of 192 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Towhid Hridoy was the pick of their batters after he scored 74 runs off 49 balls with the help of nine fours.

After Najmul Hossain Shanto got out cheaply, Hridoy and Zakir Hasan put on 114 runs for the second wicket to put the Strikers in a commanding position. Zakir was also effective after he scored 53 runs off 38 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Thisara Perera gave his side some momentum with a couple of lusty blows towards the end of the innings. Mark Deyal got two wickets for the Tigers but ended up leaking 40 runs. Nahidul Islam was impressive after he went for only 25 runs and picked up the important wicket of Zakir.

The Tigers lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase and finished with 161 for nine. Rubel Hossain picked up four wickets and also became the second bowler after Mashrafe to pick up 100 wickets in the BPL.

