Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders Match 36

The Rangpur Riders defeated the Sylhet Strikers by eight wickets in Match No.36 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, February 4. Despite the loss, the Strikers remain at the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.710.

With one match left, the Strikers need to be wary of not slipping to third or below in the points table. The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, on the other hand, are still placed fourth in the Bangladesh Premier League table.

The Riders have 14 points thus far, with a net run rate of -0.388. Nurul’s men are currently on a five-match winning streak and keeping in mind the form they are in, it won’t be a surprise if they break into the top two.

Riders ease past Strikers in Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Strikers posted a decent score of 170 for the loss of two wickets. The Strikers were struggling at one stage with the score at 43 for 1 in 8.2 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan failed to make an impact with the bat.

After the Riders lost their second wicket with only 59 on the board in 10.4 overs, Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim salvaged the innings. The duo put on 111 runs for the third wicket off 56 balls.

Mushfiqur, who retired from T20Is last year, stayed unbeaten on 55 off 35 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. Hridoy continued his excellent form as he scored 85 off 57 balls with 13 fours and two sixes.

The Riders chased down the target with two overs to spare. Rony Talukdar played a 66 run knock off 35 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Naim scored 41* and 45 respectively.

