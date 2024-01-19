Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Fortune Barishal complete players list ft. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah 

Fortune Barishal are one of the teams that are yet to get to their hands on the Bangladesh Premier League trophy. They made their way through to the playoffs in the 2019-20 and 2023 edition of the T20 league but failed to go the distance.

Shakib Al Hasan, who led them in the previous two seasons, is not a part of their squad this time after making a move to the Rangpur Riders. They will be captained by veteran batter Tamim Iqbal. Barishal also signed Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad from the draft. Tamim and Mushfiqur are the top two run-scorers in BPL history.

Ibrahim Zadran, Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are among the players, retained by the franchise. Earlier, they signed Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Amir among Pakistani cricketers. Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage and Ireland’s Paul Stirling are also a part of their squad.

Rakibul Hasan, who played the Under-19 World Cups for Bangladesh in 2020 and 2022, is expected to be a crucial part of their spin attack. Rakibul, Taijul Islam and Yannic Cariah are the spin-bowling options for Barishal.

Soumya Sarkar, who recently made the record for the highest individual ODI score by an Asian batter in New Zealand, will play for Barishal as well. Dinesh Chandimal from Sri Lanka brings in a lot of experience.

The likes of Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Prantik Nawrose Nabil are also more than handy cricketers who will turn up for Fortune Barishal.

Full squad of Fortune Barishal for BPL 2024

Retentions and direct signings

Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage

From draft

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Yannic Cariah, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal

