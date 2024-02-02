Bangladesh Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 18

A total of two matches were played in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Friday, February 2, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Sylhet Strikers defeated Duranto Dhaka by 15 runs, while Comilla Victorians won their match against Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets.

Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers are still in the first two places in the points table with four wins each. Khulna have played four matches, while Chattogram have featured in six games. They have a Net Run Rate of + 1.340 and -0.345, respectively.

Comilla Victorians have moved to third place with three wins in five matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.197. Rangpur Riders have slipped to fourth position and have a Net Run Rate of 0.668. They have won three out of five matches as well.

Fortune Barishal are still ranked in fifth position and have won two out of five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.302.

Sylhet Strikers have moved to sixth place from seventh after winning their first match of the season. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.146 in six matches. Durdanto Dhaka have slipped to last place from sixth having won one out of five matches with a Net Run Rate of -1.442.

Richard Ngarava's brilliance sinks Durdanto Dhaka in BPL encounter

Durdanto Dhaka won the toss and elected to bowl against Sylhet Strikers. The Strikers scored 142 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Mohammad Mithun was the highest run-scorer for the team with 59 runs off 46 deliveries. Samit Patel also had a decent outing with the bat, scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 100.

Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Dhaka and took four wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Arafat Sunny and Usman Qadir picked two and one wicket, respectively.

Dhaka managed to post a total of 127 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 15 runs. None of the batters managed to score more than 30 runs for the team. Richard Ngarava took four wickets for 30 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians won the toss and elected to bowl against Chattogram Challengers. The Challengers were bundled out for 72 runs, their second-lowest total in BPL’s history. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Tanvir Islam was the pick of the bowlers for the Victorians and took four wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Towhid Hridoy scored 31 runs off 13 deliveries for the Victorians and helped the team cross the line. The Victorians chased down the target of 73 runs in 9.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Tanvir won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

