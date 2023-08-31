Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan departs following a major mix-up with Najmul Shanto vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz sacrificed his wicket for the well-settled opening batter Najmul Shanto after a major mix-up, which ended in a run-out against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on August 31.

Mehidy and Shanto had a huge task being the last reliable pair at the crease. Bangladesh's troubles escalated after Mushfiqur Rahim lost his wicket to a Matheesha Pathirana bouncer in the 33rd over, leaving them at 127/5.

The pair started cautiously to preserve wickets and change gears at the right time. However, before the partnership could flourish, it came to a premature end.

Mehidy Hasan shrugged a delivery off Kasun Rajitha to square leg and initiated a quick single. However, upon seeing the fielder charging, he tried to send his partner back to the non-striker's end. Shanto continued with his run, leading to both batters being stranded at one end as the bails were dislodged at the other.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

There was a slight confusion for a while over which batter was out since both were left at the same end of the pitch. Replays suggested that Shanto crossed Hasan before the bails were dismissed, which meant that the latter had to walk back after scoring five runs off 11 deliveries.

Bangladesh bundled out for just 164 against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup 2023 opener

Sri Lanka showed their prowess on home soil as nothing went Bangladesh's way following the toss. After opting to bat first, the inexperienced top-order could not get going and with wickets falling at regular intervals, they could not gain any momentum over the course of the innings.

Bangladesh were all out for just 164 runs in 42.4 overs. The bowlers now have an uphill task of defending the paltry total and avoid kickstarting their campaign with a defeat.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers after ending with figures of 4/32. He claimed the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. The pacer said during the mid-innings break:

"Last I played ODIs in Qualifiers. Took some experience and came here. Wicket was pretty dead in first half. That's why I tried slower balls and other things. Very difficult to adjust to ODIs so soon after T20s."

Najmul Shanto's fighting 89 was the only lone bright spot for Bangladesh in their 2023 Asia Cup opener.