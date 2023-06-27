Bangladesh schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete Bangladesh match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Bangladesh will begin their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a clash against their Asian rivals Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 7. They will be confident about their chances of making a lasting impression, considering that the tournament is taking place in subcontinent conditions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule for the tournament on Tuesday, June 27. The event will kickstart with a rematch of the last edition's final where England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The mammoth venue will also play host to the final on Sunday, 19 November.

Bangladesh secured automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup after finishing third on the points table. The team played 24 ODIs, winning 15, losing eight and one ending in no result to finish with 155 points with a net run rate of +0.220.

Following their opening clash against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, Bangladesh will face defending champions England at the same venue. The Bangla Tigers defeated Jos Buttler and Co. on home soil in a white-ball tour a few months ago and will hope to replicate the same.

Bangladesh will play on the final day of the league stage in a day encounter against Australia on Sunday, November 12, in Pune. Apart from their last group stage match, Bangladesh's opening contest as well as their match against New Zealand in Chennai are day encounters. Their clash against hosts India is lined up for Thursday, October 19, in Pune.

Bangladesh schedule for 2023 World Cup

Match 3: October 7 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dharamsala, 10.30 am IST

Match 7: October 10 - Bangaldesh vs England, Dharamsala, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Chennai, 10.30 am IST

Match 17: October 19 - Bangladesh vs India, Pune, 2.00 pm IST

Match 23: October 24 - Bangaldesh vs South Africa, Mumbai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 27: October 28 - Bangladesh vs Qualifier 1, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 38: November 6 - Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST

Match 45: November 12 - Bangladesh vs Australia, Pune, 10.30 am IST

Will Bangladesh spring up with surprises on familiar territory? Let us know what you think.

