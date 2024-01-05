Bangladesh schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Bangladesh match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Bangladesh will kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas. The Bangla Tigers have been clubbed in Group D alongside South Africa, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Bangladesh, who have been perennial underachievers in ICC events, will look to put their best foot forward in the upcoming marquee tournament. This is also likely to be the last World Cup for ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who would be keen to bow out on a high.

After Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will square off against South Africa on June 10 in New York. The Asian team will play against the Netherlands on June 13 at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. They will then play their last league-stage game against Nepal on June 16 at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA between June 1 and 29. Twenty teams, divided into four groups, will take part in the mega event.

The top two teams in each group will move ahead to the Super 8 stage, where their opponents will be pre-decided based on the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s seeding criteria. It will commence on June 19.

The two semi-finals will be played on June 26 and 27 followed by the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Bangladesh's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

June 7 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Dallas

June 10 - Bangladesh vs South Africa, New York

June 13 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 16 - Bangladesh vs Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

